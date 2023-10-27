The Power of Storytelling: Why authenticity in storytelling matters now more than ever!

When asked about the measure of success for any campaign, Chhikara described the Quest for the Pole campaign, “We were not looking at numbers actually, we were looking at reaching each and every motorcyclist/motorcyclist enthusiast out there in each and every market across the globe. Of course, every rider out there would dream to do it and the idea was to bring awareness, this was also a way to say that we have arrived.” “Recently we launched a new motorcycle, it’s a new variant of Bullet on a new platform which was a content led campaign for us. In that campaign we wanted to get down to tier 2 and 3 markets. Therefore, all the content you’d see in that campaign culturally resonates with those markets, where we got the stories out of heroes people wanted to see. For example we did stories with multiple Asian Games winners or the Army men who have ridden the Bullet motorcycle.” Chhikara further added on content led campaigns where the objective can be diﬀerent.