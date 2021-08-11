The Q and Chtrbox launch BharatBox

Pranay Swarup, CEO, Chtrbox further added, “With the power of social media and social commerce growing exponentially, we have seen tremendous success for our brand partners when we have taken their messaging deeper into India with creators. We like to say 1 + 1 = 11 when we describe the power of our joining forces with QYOU Media and specifically The Q India. This marks the beginning of the many ways that we believe we will both lead the market and capture the hearts and minds of what may just be the world’s largest new market for commerce and purchasing power...Tier 2 & Tier 3 India.”