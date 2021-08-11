The Q and Chtrbox launch BharatBox

BharatBox will power brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.
Following the acquisition of influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox by QYou Media Inc, The Q India announces the launch of BharatBox along with Chtrbox as India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms and social media. BharatBox will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. The platform will combine the strength and reach of India’s fastest growing general entertainment channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost-effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 and Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
BharatBox will offer brands 360 degrees go-to-market customized solutions that are fully integrated across all distribution platforms. BharatBox will work towards providing solutions like Television Advertisements, Influencer-Generated Social Media Content, Branded Content, Interactivity and Surveys to seek real responses from consumers about new launches via influencers, and E-Commerce integrations encouraging direct purchases from audiences.
Speaking on the launch of BharatBox, Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India said, “We are thrilled with how quickly we have begun to integrate the power and strength of both companies. The excitement and interest from our brand partners to leverage these unique and combined strengths has us feeling very confident that BharatBox will be a hit out of the gates. Perhaps more importantly, we believe consumers will be thrilled with integrated and branded content that is entertaining, interactive, fun and socially involving as they move towards purchase of a product or service. We are breaking new ground!”
Pranay Swarup, CEO, Chtrbox further added, “With the power of social media and social commerce growing exponentially, we have seen tremendous success for our brand partners when we have taken their messaging deeper into India with creators. We like to say 1 + 1 = 11 when we describe the power of our joining forces with QYOU Media and specifically The Q India. This marks the beginning of the many ways that we believe we will both lead the market and capture the hearts and minds of what may just be the world’s largest new market for commerce and purchasing power...Tier 2 & Tier 3 India.”
(We got this information in a press release).