The Q India announces exciting content line-up this summer

In a country with diverse audience preferences, The Q India, leading youth and general Hindi entertainment platform continues to strike a chord with its viewers by bringing the best of content. With an aim to further strengthen its bouquet of offerings and captivate its audiences, The Q is all set to bring forth an array of animated original content with stories of the bravest heroes, most iconic villains, noblest Kings and their treacherous enemies, the biggest battles and the most captivating conspiracies.
Expanding its animation genre with the addition of new shows, The Q’s newest line-up of animated content will include some of the most riveting stories of legendary characters and their cultural importance like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Panchatantra stories, Akbar Birbal and Vikram Betal in a fresh and unique format, making it interesting for the young and old to watch together.
Talking about the upcoming content line-up, Tanya Shukla, Programming Head, The Q India, said, “At The Q, we are committed to infusing the broadcast universe with fresh concepts and a unique lineup of content that engages the youth and also makes their world inclusive for the whole family. Television, in Indian homes, is the last frontier where the family still gathers. With a bouquet of shows from varied genres that is perfect for new India’s homes, we will bring the very best of entertainment from an expanded horizon of new age online content creators.”
With the entire family staying home amidst the unprecedented situation, The Q’s upcoming content line-up starting with the animated version of Ramayana, went on-air on 17th April, 2021, Saturday. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 AM onwards with multiple telecasts throughout the day.
The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India’s fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 46.42 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) as of Week 14. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel has reached an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and Siti Networks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.