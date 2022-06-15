The Q set to woo viewers with Mr Aur Mrs LLB, an exclusive Comedy-Drama Show

Set in an unheard fictitious town Machandpur and led with characters, each having their own unique quirks, Mr Aur Mrs LLB will feature stories around the lives of lawyer couple - Anirudh Agarwal played by Subir Rana and Payal Agarwal played by Shivani Tomar - who have contradicting ideologies and theories. Adding humour to the plot and making the show a rib-tickling comedy is a silly Judge Rajinder Chaudhary played by Sumit Arora who is seen having a soft corner for Payal’s honesty and integrity and keen interest in Anirudh’s bizarre case-arguments. Each story will spread across three to five episodes and is a satirical take on situations inspired from real life settings. To promote the humour and the madness, The Q will roll-out a cross-media integrated marketing campaign helmed by the central characters – lawyers Anirudh and Payal Agarwal and the judge Rajinder Chaudhary displaying their quirks at their very best ahead of the shows television premiere. The plot twists, turns would be further heightened with more eccentric and funny characters such as the Orderly played by Gunjan Sinha, a crazy Reporter Khoji Bawla (played by Saksham Shukla).