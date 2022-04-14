The Q unveils its genre led programming strategy with the launch of 5 new shows

Ashutosh Barve, Programming Head, The Q and Q Marathi, further added, “Our new content line up takes our positioning of Zara Hatke to the next level. Our two celebrity couples from our two Dil Se connection series are not just most loved TV stars but also extremely successful and popular digital creators. True to our DNA of celebrating creators, for the first time on TV, we are offering our audience a VIP all access pass to experience the ‘Real Life’ drama behind these ‘Reel Life’ celebrities. We have created a unique time band strategy that showcases our most popular digital creators with genre led slots across Family inclusive, Female skewed and Male skewed content with Badhiya Hai!, Dhaakad Kudis and Paagalpanti slots respectively. We look forward to deepening our bond with booming young Bharat by continuing to showcase the best of relevant and entertaining content.”