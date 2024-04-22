The return of "Udan Panam", get ready for a spectacular season 5 premiere

Adding an exhilarating twist to the mix is the ‘real time contest’ for viewers, powered by manoramaMAX’s revolutionary "OKONG". With OKONG, viewers can participate from the comfort of their homes, competing alongside contestants on-screen for a chance to win the same prize money. Viewers can simply download manoramaMAX, click on Udan Panam banner, log in, fill in the details, and participate along with the television contestant real time.