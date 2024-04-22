The return of "Udan Panam", get ready for a spectacular season 5 premiere

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Season 5 promises to revolutionise audience engagement with manoramaMAX's OKONG.
"Udan Panam," the game show that has captivated Malayalam television audiences, is making a grand return with its highly anticipated fifth edition, set to premiere today. Broadcasting on Mazhavil Manorama every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm, this latest installment promises to redefine excitement and engagement.
Stepping into the limelight alongside the seasoned host ATM, is none other than actor Jayaram. Jayaram is set to introduce Venkatesh and Twinkle Sheetal, the newest faces of “Udan Panam,” the new competition formats, and the new game style in his typical charming manner.
Adding an exhilarating twist to the mix is the ‘real time contest’ for viewers, powered by manoramaMAX’s revolutionary "OKONG". With OKONG, viewers can participate from the comfort of their homes, competing alongside contestants on-screen for a chance to win the same prize money. Viewers can simply download manoramaMAX, click on Udan Panam banner, log in, fill in the details, and participate along with the television contestant real time.
Through OKONG, audiences are granted a golden opportunity to participate against Jayaram, and television contestants real time in the fifth edition. “Udan Panam,” the game show has already distributed over 12 Crores as prize money throughout their history!
With a legacy spanning over 850 episodes across four editions, "Udan Panam" has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation, from outdoor to indoor and everything in between. Icons like Mathu, Kallu, Dane, and Meenakshi have left a remarkable mark on the hearts of viewers, paving the way for a new generation of stars to shine.
In a thrilling addition to the fifth edition, the lightning-paced "dishum-dishum" round promises accelerating excitement as ATM fires off five rapid-fire questions. With just ten seconds on the clock, contestants and OKONG participants must race against time to lock in their answers. Live audience too have special rewards awaiting them.
As anticipation builds, "Udan Panam" stands poised to deliver entertainment on the background of stunning visuals, mesmerising sets, and a fusion of dance and music. “Udan Panam” will be telecasted only on Mazhavil Manorama, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
