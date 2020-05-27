The Script Room completes one year with 41 films over five brands

Speaking about one-year completion, Ayyappan Raj, Founder, The Script Room said, “We don’t have any typical organisational structure as such. We operate more as a writers hub and we spend a lot of time in jamming on what to write before we actually put pen on paper. Since we are a few and we are focussed, we are super conscious of the task, the consumer, limitations of execution and it reflects in the final output, our work. And about completion of first year, it has been a terrific one, extraordinary in all sense. Ramsam and I started up The Script Room working out of home, added more and more writers, got offices in Mumbai and Bangalore, finished more than 40 ad films, one 30 minute short film (branded content) and with a slate of campaigns in scripting stage and bam! we are back to working from home again! Overall it’s been a fantastic first year, we don’t know if we’re creating something big or something small but we’re having a real good time doing what we’re doing”.