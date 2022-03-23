The Souled Store collaborates with trend-setting cricketer Hardik Pandya

The new collection is available for purchase on the brand's online store or at the brand's nearest shop.
The Souled Store, India's most popular casual wear and pop-culture-themed apparel brand, has announced an exciting new collaboration with Hardik Pandya. The cricketer’s slick sense of style and youth appeal has established him as a true star on and off the field, making him an excellent fit for the project. Hardik will be featured in a variety of styles from The Souled Store's collection of streetwear essentials along with cool and comfortable casuals.
Commenting on the collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, India’s largest independent Sports, Lifestyle and Entertainment Company said, “My personal style is very relaxed. Comfort comes first for me, and The Souled Store’s collections epitomize comfort, style and a whole lot more! I feel that they have something for every mood! Their streetwear range is so hip and fashionable! I am very pleased to partner with them for this stunning collaboration.”
Commenting on the association, Vedang Patel, co-founder, The Souled Store said “Hardik Pandya is not only a renowned name in cricket but he is also a fashion icon in his own right! We feel that his impressive fan base, along with our brand's ever-growing prominence in the pop-culture space, will result in a winning partnership.”
The new collection is available for purchase on the brand's online store or at the brand's nearest shop.The brand, currently, operates four stores in Mumbai, one in Pune – and is also looking forward to opening doors to their first-ever retail & experience space in Bengaluru, spanning across a whopping 5000 sq. ft. in April 2022.
