The stage is set for Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards

The Indian influencer marketing industry is estimated to reach a value of Rs 900 crore according to GroupM INCA’s India Influencer Marketing Report and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% till 2025 to reach a size of Rs 2,200 crore with personal care (25%), F&B (20%), fashion and jewelry (15%) being the top categories that contribute to 70% volume of influencer marketing. Besides what is interesting is celebrities account for 27% of influencer marketing spends while influencers account for 73% which clearly shows the strength of influencers today and beauty especially is paving the road ahead.. Nearly two-thirds of the Indian population follow an influencer, especially this has increased manifold during the pandemic having accelerated the adoption of influencer marketing by brands, thus making it an integral part of their marketing strategy and an important part of media consumption and pattern.