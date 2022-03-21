The stage is set for Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards

The stage is set for Parcos Beauty Awards to award the final 22 talented beauty and lifestyle influencers selected by a stellar jury and public voting on 24th March in Mumbai
Voting is soon coming to an end as the brand gears up to laud the influencers for exemplary work audited by Ernst & Young and evaluated by an esteemed jury of leaders from the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industry.
The Jury included Narendra Kumar, Jatin Kampani, Clint Fernandes, Dr. Harshna Bijlani, Anees Muss, Kamna Malik conducted a 3 stage evaluation process that included 1st shortlist, an independent analysis and finally consumer voting with advisory & audit firm - Ernst & Young. Over 700 entries were received from across the country and the voting is shooting up to choose the final winners. And Till date over 10,000 votes have come in from people across the country. The main evening will be attended by the who’s who of the beauty fashion and lifestyle industry and will be graced by Shibani Dandekar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sophie Chowdhury and other celebrities.
Parcos has announced Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 to celebrate the work of beauty influencers in India. With associate partners as T Jimmy Choo, Shisheido, Carolina Herrera, and Chambor, the event is all set to award 22 winners divided into 4 categories: Best in Class, Emerging Influencers, Platform & Category Influencers, and Creative Influencers.
As Biju Antony, CEO & executive director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd says, "Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards has clearly crafted a journey of its own since the last few months of its inception and has been welcomed by the influencer community in India. Whether the initial entries, the jury shortlist, or the public voting; at each stage, we have received a great response from the beauty influencer community in India helping us reinstate the faith in the veracity, usefulness and mere establishment of such awards that can help youngsters of today create a journey of their own in their loved industry.”
#ParcosBeautyInfluencersAwards aims to bring a platform to nurture, recognize, and celebrate the meaningful impact of the growing community while bringing them to the notice of other international brands.
The Indian influencer marketing industry is estimated to reach a value of Rs 900 crore according to GroupM INCA’s India Influencer Marketing Report and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% till 2025 to reach a size of Rs 2,200 crore with personal care (25%), F&B (20%), fashion and jewelry (15%) being the top categories that contribute to 70% volume of influencer marketing. Besides what is interesting is celebrities account for 27% of influencer marketing spends while influencers account for 73% which clearly shows the strength of influencers today and beauty especially is paving the road ahead.. Nearly two-thirds of the Indian population follow an influencer, especially this has increased manifold during the pandemic having accelerated the adoption of influencer marketing by brands, thus making it an integral part of their marketing strategy and an important part of media consumption and pattern.
As Villoo Daji, group marketing head, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products, says, “With beauty, luxury, and lifestyle dominating the Influencer category in India, we at Parcos, are happy to be the catalysts for new-age beauty gurus amongst the millennials and generation Z. Our aim, at Parcos, is to support this community of influencers that empowers our brands. The journey has begun and through various unique marketing methods we shall carry forward this unique association with the world of influencers in India nurturing and leveraging them at every stage for a greater partnership.”
The winners of the event will be inducted into the ‘Elle Hall of Fame’ and be associated with Parcos for a brand partnership. This association will include masterclasses, workshops, and mentorship programs. They will also receive media coverage, which would include a campaign where winners will feature in a leading magazine. Parcos will recognize 22 winners from across influencer categories whether popular or upcoming and more in the world of beauty, lifestyle and luxury.
