The success of rooting a film in familiarity coupled with a brand uniqueness

The advertisement features a young woman who has stepped into a P. Satyanarayana Sons store along with her family and feels like she is transported to a place of exquisite taste and richness. She soon says that she wishes for everything that is the best of the bests, to be the first among many to achieve, to be a trendsetter of elite ideas. Simply with this beginning, the film expressively captures the demographic of the brand by saying that the jewellery is a statement for those who wear it. It effectively shows the aspiration of both the brand and the user.