The Times of India Bangalore makes way for good times with an 80-page issue

One of the most palpable ways to tell if things are coming back to normal is to begin the day with a newspaper whose mere heft bears a piece of positive news. In the wake of a devastating second wave and amidst concerns about a third one, it’s how businesses strive to make the present worthwhile that inspires and injects new hope in all of the economy. It’s an effective stimulant on the consumer side too. When readers see a thicker paper filled with brand advertisements, they are more motivated to come out of the inertia of consumption and begin to feel a sense of comfort with the status quo.