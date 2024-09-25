The Times of India Group promotes dialogue on global marketing effectiveness

Over the past two years, WARC, the definitive voice on global marketing effectiveness, and The Times of India Group, the country's leading media house, have facilitated an industry-wide dialogue by engaging leaders and driving conversations in the marketing and advertising industry.

In the first year, The Times of India and WARC explored the theme of “Unlocking Creative Effectiveness” through a panel discussion with industry experts. Last year, the focus of the evening was on the "Creative Catalyst," accompanied by a debate on whether long-term brand building is an unnecessary indulgence in the age of digital. Building on these past successes, this year’s knowledge series saw Cannes Lions also joining hands to promote the cause of creative effectiveness even further.

This year focused on sharing insights from notable campaigns at the Cannes Lions Awards.

The evening started with Ed Pank, SVP Lions, APAC, discussing notable campaigns from this year’s festival and key themes. He focused on how brands used humor to connect with consumers and the role of culture in brand communication, featuring work from India and around the world.

Next, Rica Facundo, managing editor APAC, WARC, and Biprorshee Das, India Editor, WARC, presented "Lessons in Creative Impact." This session explored the latest trends in effectiveness and addressed misconceptions about what makes creativity effective. The speakers shared case studies from well-known brands in India and globally, highlighting innovative work in the field.

Following this, Partha Sinha, president and chief brand officer, BCCL, The Times of India, and Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Designate of Pidilite Industries, engaged the crowd in a discussion on "The Influence of Marketing in the Boardroom." Partha raised important points about the role of marketing, providing insights on how the CMO and marketing professionals handle challenges in the boardroom.

