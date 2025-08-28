The Times of India language publications connect brands with high quality readers in local markets

The Times of India’s flagship language publications Navbharat Times (NBT) and Maharashtra Times (MaTa) continue to be the benchmark for premium readership in their respective markets.

With younger, trend-driven audiences, higher purchasing power, and aspirational lifestyles, these publications present opportunities for brands seeking high-quality consumer engagement. The latest research powered by AIKIU, released in July 2025 among 3,000+ readers of language publications, reveals sharp insights into these premium audiences.

Navbharat Times (NBT) : Delhi NCR’s High-Powered Pulse

As one of the leading Hindi dailies for Delhi NCR, NBT consistently attracts younger, progressive readers with 71% of its readers in the 26–45 age bracket, compared to 59% for its closest competitor.

NBT readers are trendsetters (68%) and status-driven (64%), standing apart from the price-conscious audience of rival publications. This makes them more open to aspirational products and premium brand narratives.

• High-end Lifestyle Choices: 23% plan to upgrade to a premium TV within the year, well ahead of competitor readers.

• Mobility Upgradation: 24% are considering two-wheelers priced above ₹2 lakh, and 12% are eyeing cars in the ₹21–25 lakh bracket, higher than competing publications’ audiences.

• Experiential Edge: NBT readers travel more with 71% holidaying twice or more annually, nearly double the rate of competitors. One in five plans an international vacation in the coming year, reinforcing their global outlook.

For brands, NBT offers direct access to affluent, brand-conscious, and experience-seeking readers in a top metro market.

Maharashtra Times (MaTa): Maharashtra’s Young & Aspirational Voice

MaTa is Maharashtra’s one of the most vibrant Marathi dailies, delivering a youthful and influential readership. In Mumbai, 70% of readers are in the 26–45 age bracket (vs. 55% for competitors), while in Pune, 50% of readers are in the 26–45 age bracket, significantly ahead of competitors.

MaTa readers stand out as status conscious, trendsetting, and tech savvy.

• Seeking High-end Entertainment: 43% of readers in Mumbai and 40% in Pune are planning premium TV upgrades, outpacing competition by a wide margin.

• Mobility Premiumization: In Mumbai, 43% intend to buy two-wheelers above ₹2 lakh (vs. 11% of competitor publication). In Pune, 53% are planning the same (vs. 32% of nearest publication). Similarly, MaTa leads in premium four-wheeler (₹21 to 25 lakh) intent, with 18% in Mumbai versus single-digit competitor figures.

• Aspirational Travel: 47% of MaTa Mumbai readers plan holidays 2 to 3 times a year, with 47% in Pune aspiring for international vacations.

With this powerful profile, MaTa connects brands to Maharashtra’s most influential consumer base which is urban, upwardly mobile, and consistently ahead in lifestyle adoption.

The Ideal Platforms for Premium Brands

Speaking on the insights from the research, Gaurav Rajput, Chief Marketing Officer, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. said “The data from this research reinforces our firm belief that our language publications give brands the most impactful gateways into the minds and hearts of regional audiences in key markets. Not just in quantity but also quality of our readers, we provide reach where it matters, to a young, driven and influential India.”

Surinder Chawla, President Response, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. said "As advertisers seek channels that provide both reach and quality, our language publications stand out. These latest insights demonstrate the significant value that the connection between NBT and MaTa offers to brands in regional markets. Exposure within a trusted environment to discerning audiences positions them as high value propositions for creating a lasting impact."

Together, NBT and MaTa embody the might of The Times of India’s language portfolio, offering advertisers access to young, affluent, brand conscious audiences across North and West India. Both publications deliver a compelling mix of youth, aspiration, and spending power, making them indispensable partners for brands that want to reach India’s next wave of premium consumers.