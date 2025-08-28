Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Companies

The Times of India language publications connect brands with high quality readers in local markets

With younger, trend-driven audiences, higher purchasing power, and aspirational lifestyles, these publications present opportunities for brands seeking high-quality consumer engagement.

author-image
afaqs! Content Team
New Update
TIMESNBT

The Times of India’s flagship language publications Navbharat Times (NBT) and Maharashtra Times (MaTa) continue to be the benchmark for premium readership in their respective markets.  

Advertisment

With younger, trend-driven audiences, higher purchasing power, and aspirational lifestyles, these publications present opportunities for brands seeking high-quality consumer engagement. The latest research powered by AIKIU, released in July 2025 among 3,000+ readers of language  publications, reveals sharp insights into these premium audiences. 

Navbharat Times (NBT) : Delhi NCR’s High-Powered Pulse 

As one of the leading Hindi dailies for Delhi NCR, NBT consistently attracts younger, progressive readers with 71% of its readers in the 26–45 age bracket, compared to 59% for its closest competitor.  

NBT readers are trendsetters (68%) and status-driven (64%), standing apart from the price-conscious  audience of rival publications. This makes them more open to aspirational products and premium brand  narratives.

• High-end Lifestyle Choices: 23% plan to upgrade to a premium TV within the year, well ahead of  competitor readers. 
• Mobility Upgradation: 24% are considering two-wheelers priced above ₹2 lakh, and 12% are  eyeing cars in the ₹21–25 lakh bracket, higher than competing publications’ audiences. 
• Experiential Edge: NBT readers travel more with 71% holidaying twice or more annually, nearly  double the rate of competitors. One in five plans an international vacation in the coming year,  reinforcing their global outlook. 

For brands, NBT offers direct access to affluent, brand-conscious, and experience-seeking readers in a  top metro market. 

Maharashtra Times (MaTa): Maharashtra’s Young & Aspirational Voice 

MaTa is Maharashtra’s one of the most vibrant Marathi dailies, delivering a youthful and influential  readership. In Mumbai, 70% of readers are in the 26–45 age bracket (vs. 55% for competitors), while in  Pune, 50% of readers are in the 26–45 age bracket, significantly ahead of competitors. 

MaTa readers stand out as status conscious, trendsetting, and tech savvy.  

• Seeking High-end Entertainment: 43% of readers in Mumbai and 40% in Pune are planning  premium TV upgrades, outpacing competition by a wide margin. 
• Mobility Premiumization: In Mumbai, 43% intend to buy two-wheelers above ₹2 lakh (vs. 11%  of competitor publication). In Pune, 53% are planning the same (vs. 32% of nearest publication).  Similarly, MaTa leads in premium four-wheeler (₹21 to 25 lakh) intent, with 18% in Mumbai versus single-digit competitor figures. 
• Aspirational Travel: 47% of MaTa Mumbai readers plan holidays 2 to 3 times a year, with 47% in  Pune aspiring for international vacations.  
With this powerful profile, MaTa connects brands to Maharashtra’s most influential consumer base which is urban, upwardly mobile, and consistently ahead in lifestyle adoption. 

The Ideal Platforms for Premium Brands 

Speaking on the insights from the research, Gaurav Rajput, Chief Marketing Officer, Bennett, Coleman  & Co. Ltd. said “The data from this research reinforces our firm belief that our language publications give  brands the most impactful gateways into the minds and hearts of regional audiences in key markets. Not  just in quantity but also quality of our readers, we provide reach where it matters, to a young, driven and  influential India.”
Surinder Chawla, President Response, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. said "As advertisers seek channels  that provide both reach and quality, our language publications stand out. These latest insights  demonstrate the significant value that the connection between NBT and MaTa offers to brands in  regional markets. Exposure within a trusted environment to discerning audiences positions them as high value propositions for creating a lasting impact." 

Together, NBT and MaTa embody the might of The Times of India’s language portfolio, offering  advertisers access to young, affluent, brand conscious audiences across North and West India. Both  publications deliver a compelling mix of youth, aspiration, and spending power, making them  indispensable partners for brands that want to reach India’s next wave of premium consumers.

Maharashtra Times Navbharat Times
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment