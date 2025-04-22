The Times of India launches #AdsWeLove platform for print ad inspiration

The Times of India has launched the #AdsWeLove platform, allowing users to explore a range of creative print advertising campaigns. This platform showcases campaigns from publications like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Maharashtra Times, Navbharat Times, and Vijaya Karnataka.

The platform features a curated collection of the best print ads from its publications. Users can search and download ads by brand, category, date, and publication, providing a comprehensive view of print advertising.

The platform also highlights innovative ad formats and creative storytelling. It provides insight into innovative approaches and formats, helping marketers push the boundaries of print advertising.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.