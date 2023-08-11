The Times of India launches the festival of unmissable opportunities!

The company also boasts of formidable language brands like Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Ei Samay and Vijay Karnataka.
Times FOMO: The Festival of Mega Opportunities is going to be the theme for this festive period starting from Aug 11th to Nov 13th ,2023. The theme will run through all The Times of India publications manifested through loads of ideas, pricing schemes and consumer offers for advertisers and readers.
With the Times FOMO theme, The Times of India looks forward to partnering with brand teams, media and creative agencies to leverage the extensive reach and trust of The Times of India brands to connect, engage and prosper during the forthcoming festive period.
Times FOMO offers an unbeatable mix of attractive offers, special features and innovative advertising solutions that aim to create a significant upturn in visibility, customer engagement and impact.
Times FOMO is not just an opportunity - it's a partnership for success. It's a promise that The Times of India is committed to your growth and success. Don't miss out on this Festival of Mega Opportunities. Seize the moment, seize the opportunity
(We got this information in a press release).