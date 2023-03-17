The Times of India launches Young Lions India Competition

Professionals aged 30 and under can submit entries in Print/Media/Marketing category on the official website of the competition.
The Times of India group, the official country representative of Cannes Lions in India, launched the Young Lions India competition for 3 categories – Print, Media and Marketing. Deadline for entries will be April 7, 2023. This is a great opportunity for young professionals to represent India on the global stage and compete with teams from countries around the world.
The international competition is dedicated to identifying and celebrating young creative, media and marketing professionals showcase their creativity on a global platform. The winners will get to attend the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity which is scheduled from June 19th to 23rd. The festival showcases path breaking work, emerging trends, creativity and technology and provides an opportunity for youngsters to connect with professionals and industry leaders from across the world.
Professionals aged 30 and under (born on or after 23rd June, 1992) can submit their entries in either of the three categories on the official of the competition (www.timesyounglions.com).
Entries will be judged by industry leaders following which, the shortlisted teams from each of the three categories will present their work to the jury members. All the entries received will be put under screening for eligibility and a team of two participants will be selected by an independent Jury appointed in India.
Winning the Young Lions competition is hugely rewarding and puts the participants on the world map. It has proven to be a career-changing experience for all the past participants.
For more details, visit: