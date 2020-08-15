The Times of India makes it a bumper issue across key markets on Independence Day

The Times of India Group publications have recovered almost 90% of circulation in some markets and over 70% in most markets.
There is nothing more pleasurable than holding a thick newspaper in the morning. It signals positivity and that everything is fine with the world. In these pandemic times, the message is even more pronounced – that things are moving back to normal, the economy and businesses are getting back on their feet and it’s a good time to move out of austerity. A thick newspaper also gives consumers a sense of comfort and security. Nothing can compare with this feeling first thing in the morning.
It is a new kind of freedom signalled by The Times of India today with a total of 60 pages in Mumbai; 72 pages in Gurgaon; 58 pages in Delhi; 78 pages in Hyderabad; 52 pages in Bengaluru and 46 pages in Chennai including supplements. The paper drew advertisers across Retail, Real Estate, Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, E-commerce and many more categories inviting consumers with amazing deals and messages.
“We believe these are the initial signs of good things to come. Companies are confident that this festival will see a big resurgence in spending and the economy will get back on its feet. It also establishes print as a credible and dominant medium for reaching out to premium audiences. There’s no better way to make an impact.” Says, Partha P Sinha, President – Response, The Times Group.
This is another reason advertisers are coming back to print to re-build their market shares, as the distribution is fast reaching pre-lockdown numbers.
Every Saturday for the last 3 weeks has seen The Times of India come out with 50+ pages across their key markets. Today, has been the highest since lockdown. A great way to unlock a new sense of freedom – that of positivity and confidence.
