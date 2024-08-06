The Times of India Metro Supplements’ unique friendship day celebration

In a twist that had readers in stitches, Bombay Times readers were greeted with a newspaper branded as Delhi Times, and vice versa. In an even more surprising twist, readers of Chennai Times received the newspaper branded as Bangalore Times, and vice versa. This playful exchange emphasized the unity and shared joy between these cities, creating a memorable celebration of friendship. Rajesh from Chennai said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Bangalore Times on the front page. It was the last thing I expected, but it made for a memorable Friendship Day!”