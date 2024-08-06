The Times of India Metro Supplements’ unique friendship day celebration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Delhi Times, Bombay Times, Chennai Times, Bangalore Times and Ahmedabad Times swapped their mastheads for a special edition of their newspapers.
On International Friendship Day, The Times of India’s Metro Supplements brought the spirit of friendship to life in a delightful and unexpected way. Celebrating the camaraderie and connections between major cities, Delhi Times, Bombay Times, Chennai Times, Bangalore Times and Ahmedabad Times swapped their mastheads for a special edition of their newspapers. The twist was revealed only upon flipping the first page flap, where readers found a heartfelt message wishing them a Happy Friendship Day.
True friendship involves rising above individual differences and thriving together. For example, the friendly squabbles between Delhi and Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore are legendary. From distinct culinary preferences to contrasting urban landscapes, and even fashion and style sensibilities, the playful banter between these cities is a testament to the spirit of friendship that transcends these differences.
Singer Akriti Kakar, who is originally from Delhi, had this to say about her life in Mumbai: “I love how accepting the city is. It doesn’t matter where you come from — if you’re good at what you do, Mumbai will embrace you.” On the other hand, Mumbai resident, actor Sanjay Kapoor, finds people of Delhi to be “Shaukeen”. “Everything in the city is larger than life,” he adds.
In a twist that had readers in stitches, Bombay Times readers were greeted with a newspaper branded as Delhi Times, and vice versa. In an even more surprising twist, readers of Chennai Times received the newspaper branded as Bangalore Times, and vice versa. This playful exchange emphasized the unity and shared joy between these cities, creating a memorable celebration of friendship. Rajesh from Chennai said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Bangalore Times on the front page. It was the last thing I expected, but it made for a memorable Friendship Day!”
This innovative initiative by The Times of India Metro Supplements highlighted the essence of International Friendship Day – celebrating the joy of friendship while embracing the quirks and differences that make each friendship unique. It served as a reminder that, despite the playful banter, the bond between these cities remains strong and unbreakable and we are all in it together, united amidst our diversity making us one India.
Prajato Guha Thakurta, co-founder and CCO of Manja, creative agency of TOI metro supplements said “We constantly hear about rivalries between cities, but there are things that we love about other cities as well. Friendship Day was the perfect canvas for celebrating the sense of camaraderie between cities. With the brand, we brought it to life in a playful manner with a dose of mischief that surprised our readers.”
“We constantly strive to surprise and engage our readers with innovative initiatives, ensuring that our brand remains fresh, exciting, and relevant. As we celebrate International Friendship Day, the playful masthead swap brought joy and surprise to our readers, reminding us that our bonds are stronger than ever,” said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co.
