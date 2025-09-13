The Times of India presents Piyush Mishra’s Aarambh 2.0— A Multicity National Tour Across India.

The Times of India is proud to present the highly anticipated multicity tour of Piyush Mishra’s Aarambh 2.0, a cultural movement that blends music, poetry, and theatre into an unforgettable experience.

Advertisment

Following the success of his previous tours, from Aarambh to Udankhatola, Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan return with an even bigger, louder, and grander journey—reaching audiences across 15 cities in India.

Piyush Mishra is not just an artist; he is a poet, actor, and cultural icon whose work transcends conventional boundaries of performance. His ability to fuse powerful storytelling, evocative poetry, and soul-stirring music makes his concerts unlike any other. Mishra’s work stands apart for its raw honesty, political sensitivity, and deep-rooted connection to India’s social fabric, offering more than entertainment—a true artistic awakening.

From the stirring fusion of theatre and poetry to revolutionary music that speaks to the heart of every listener, Aarambh 2.0 is not just a concert; it is a people’s movement—a call to rise, to remember, and to rebel. With performances designed to awaken and inspire, this tour reflects Mishra’s deep connection to India’s cultural roots and his unyielding commitment to truth and hope.

This ambitious national initiative is proudly led by BCCL’s flagship publications –The Times of India, Maharashtra Times, and NavBharat Times, amplifying the reach and impact of this cultural movement.

Tickets are now live for the following cities: Mumbai, Gurugram, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata

This program is an unprecedented national journey presented by The Times of India, bringing the power of storytelling and music to audiences in both metropolitan hubs and towns alike.

afaqs! received this news in a press release.