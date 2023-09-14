The Times of India unveils 'Right to Excellence' series, kicking off with Sports Summit 2023

Despite still being overlooked and underfunded, the number of Indian women participating in organized sports is growing. According to the Women in Sports Foundation, only about 6-7% of Indian women participate in organized sports, but the number is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Expressing her excitement on being a part of the event, MC Mary Kom, six-time world champion, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee, said, “India’s sporting geniuses, especially women, continue to inspire an entire generation of youngsters to pursue sports as a viable career option. A sporting summit like “Right to Excellence” provides the perfect platform where sportspersons can gather and discuss ways in which sports can be promoted among the youth and women of the country.”