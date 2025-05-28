The Times of India wins first place at INMA 2025

Young Indians today are regularly exposed to sensational claims on TV and misinformation on social media. Much of this content comes from people they know, making it harder to separate facts from false information. Most of the time people are left thinking- “What’s real and credible, who can I really trust?”

This presented an opportunity for The Times of India, India’s largest English Daily Newspaper. The ‘In with the news, out with the noise’ campaign sought to reposition the act of reading The Times of India newspaper, as a credibility check against misinformation on one’s social media, and loud, misleading rhetoric on TV channels, and was conceptualised and delivered as a social satire.

This campaign used three films - rumor-mongering around too-good-to-be-true investment schemes, UPI electronic payments being banned, and passage of a contentious data bill that would restrict user rights on privacy, that reflected the kind of rumours and half-truths people had been exposed to in the recent past.

Supported by on-ground engagement, social media activities, outdoor advertising, and influencer partnerships, the campaign reinforced TOI’s position as a trusted news source. The initiative won first place in the National Brands segment of the Best New Video Product or Feature Category at the 2025 INMA Global Media Awards.

An international jury of 60 media executives from 26 countries selected 198 finalists earlier this year. culminating in a first-place win for The Times of India at the prestigious forum.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO (Publishing) and ED, Bennett Coleman & Co. says, “In a world where every forward on a WhatsApp group competes with a studio shouting match for your attention, truth has a tough time getting a word in. This campaign was our way of saying — breathe, open the paper, and reset your compass. 'In With The News, Out With The Noise' isn’t just a tagline, it’s a sanity-saving life skill in today’s information deluge. In an age where time is premium and attention is a scarce commodity, this campaign is a cheeky yet powerful reminder that credibility still counts — and The Times of India continues to be its most trusted custodian. That INMA — the global benchmark of media excellence — has recognised this effort is both timely and telling: wit with integrity still wins.”

Kaustuv Chatterjee, director, The Times of India Brand, says, “At The Times of India, we’ve always believed that journalism must cut through the clutter — not add to it. With TOI’s ‘In With The News, Out With The Noise’ campaign, we wanted to remind Indian audiences that amidst the chaos of social media spin and studio shouting matches, the newspaper remains a credible compass. To have this campaign win 1st place among entries from 49 countries across the world — from digital, TV, newspaper, radio, and magazine brands — is a resounding validation that truth, when told with creativity, still resonates and matters.”

