The Tribes Group ropes in Dr. Mehul Choksi launches Political Consulting & Election Communication company - ‘Mandate’

With a one-of-a-kind collaboration of the most experienced election strategists, marketing & branding professionals, technology & data experts and a vast network of professionals channeling down to grass root levels, ‘Mandate’ is poised to render professionally managed solutions in the space, structuring it with fool proof proprietary tools and a proven track record. The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner.