The Visual House launched ‘Create @ Home’

A cultural fest, celebrating all forms of art during this lockdown.
What we have been feeling over the last few weeks is an experience that's once in a lifetime. By staying in their homes and practicing social distance, everyone has shown sense and patience. But the lockout surely seems relentless for the youth, yet they have overcome it in their own special and imaginative ways. Motivating everyone to stay put, The Visual House, New Delhi, an award-winning production house and integrated communication agency launched ‘Create @ Home’, a cultural fest that allows submission of artistic expression in different mediums like photography, creatives/posters, film making, writing and videos, as the current lockdown has given us all the opportunity and time to explore our creative penchant.
Creativity provides an outlet for us to express how we feel and helps us deal with the realities of testing times. Create@Home, the TVH Cultural Fest is a celebration of creativity that has sprouted during these testing times of global pandemic.
Over a thousand people from all over the country sent in their entries for the fest, expressing their innermost thoughts and feelings during the lockdown. Most of these submissions are from the youth and focused a lot on COVID-19 and extended their support to healthcare workers and frontline workers in today’s times.
Commenting on the fest, Deepmala, Founder/CEO of The Visual House says “With everyone locked in their home and social distancing becoming the new norm, it is important to stay calm, meditate, bring out your creative side and stay optimistic. We want to help bring positivity in these difficult times. Launching Create @ Home is one such fest and we are extremely delighted about it. Through this cultural fest we wish to inspire people to look inward and discover their creative sides through Click Photo @ Home, Shoot video @ Home, Design @ Home or Pen Down @ Home”.
(We got this information from a press release.)