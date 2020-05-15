The Visual House launched ‘Create @ Home’

What we have been feeling over the last few weeks is an experience that's once in a lifetime. By staying in their homes and practicing social distance, everyone has shown sense and patience. But the lockout surely seems relentless for the youth, yet they have overcome it in their own special and imaginative ways. Motivating everyone to stay put, The Visual House, New Delhi, an award-winning production house and integrated communication agency launched ‘Create @ Home’, a cultural fest that allows submission of artistic expression in different mediums like photography, creatives/posters, film making, writing and videos, as the current lockdown has given us all the opportunity and time to explore our creative penchant.