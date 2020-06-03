‘The Visual House’ launches #letsdiscuss initiative

In the first series, women answer most asked about questions on menstruation by men.
The Visual House, New Delhi, an award-winning production house and integrated communication agency launches a new series of videos titled #LetsDiscuss
The series experiments by merging the old age practice of discussion with the new-age, post-corona concept of video calls. The series will revolve around a number of people joining in on the video calls to discuss a wide array of subjects. These topics can be something people shy away from, or topics everyone has an opinion on, thus giving the audiences a new perspective to entertain. These videos are going to be a platform for different opinions and life experiences, asking the audience to just engage and discuss.
The first topic in the series that the team has tackled with is Menstruation, #LetsDiscussPeriods. Five women take up on the task to answer 10 questions from men – questions that these men always wanted to ask, but could not. The video sheds a light on the significance of menstrual hygiene thus providing a platform for an open discussion on periods and everything about them.
Created to bring attention to the challenges that many women and girls face during menstruation and to elevate innovative solutions, the video also hopes to help break the taboo surrounding a biological process that half the world experiences.
Commenting on the video, Deepmala, Founder/CEO of The Visual House says” Change can happen not just when women are empowered but even when men are. It is imperative to impart period education to boys. India is a patriarchal society and most buying decisions are taken by head of the family or the husbands. Right knowledge about menstruation in women can help in bringing a change in the attitude of family towards menstruating women. If we all could learn to talk and listen, we would all grow as a society and a country, which is exactly what Let’s Discuss aims to do as well.
(We got this information from a press release.)