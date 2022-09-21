The wait at Zee TV's reality show auditions gets more exciting!

Zee TV innovates and engages with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs aspirants and their parents through a heart-warming initiative during the audition phase.
Zee TV has introduced its viewers to several homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz over the last three decades. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality TV franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even today. Having presented talented young kids and moms with a mega chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il Masters and DID Super Moms already this year, Zee TV is now all set to give young singing ustaads a chance to showcase their vocal abilities! After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th season of its popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.
A nationwide hunt to find the next Li’l Champ took place through virtual and on-ground auditions in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Nagpur and many more. With Sa Re Ga Ma Pa having given birth to some truly illustrious careers of several Indian singers for over 25 years, it comes as no surprise that thousands of talented youngsters wait for hours along with their parents to audition for the show. In order to take their overall experience to the next level and to spread a smile on each of their faces, the channel planned some fun activities and games to entertain the kids and parents this time around. In fact, Zee TV even created an activity area for parents to engage in content-led entertainment, while kids could enjoy in the play zone.
This wonderful initiative by the channel was well appreciated by the participants present during the auditions. In fact, it even managed to dissipate the kids’ stress from the auditions and equally involve the parents to increase affinity towards brand Zee TV. While some of the kids were happy being selected for the next round of auditions, everyone left with a marvellous gift in their hands and a smile on their faces.
All in all, it was 5 cities, 2000 happy Li’l champs, 2500 proud parents and 4500 delighted Zee TV fans!
While the process of auditions has turned more exciting this year, watch this space for more as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!
(We got this information in a press release).