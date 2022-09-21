The wait at Zee TV's reality show auditions gets more exciting!

This wonderful initiative by the channel was well appreciated by the participants present during the auditions. In fact, it even managed to dissipate the kids’ stress from the auditions and equally involve the parents to increase affinity towards brand Zee TV. While some of the kids were happy being selected for the next round of auditions, everyone left with a marvellous gift in their hands and a smile on their faces.

All in all, it was 5 cities, 2000 happy Li’l champs, 2500 proud parents and 4500 delighted Zee TV fans!