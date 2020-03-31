The Zoom Studios #StuckWithYou initiative

The COVID-19 as we know has taken over our lives, forcing us to be indoors as prevention is the only cure of this global pandemic. Now, it’s upon us on how we utilize this time; do we use this to panic or reflect; do we use this to disconnect or reconnect; do we use this distance to bring us together or tear us apart? When #socialdistancing and #workfromhome have become the new normal, The Zoom Studios with its new initiative ‘#StuckWithYou’, aims to add cheer through a series of curated content that inspires everyone to convert these tough times into fond memories.