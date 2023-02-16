Therefore Design’s new campaign for Dream Lite gets the family together over a pack of biscuits

A leading brand of packaged foods, especially biscuits, cakes and cookies, Anmol Industries Limited enjoys a strong market presence in Northern and Eastern India, and has an annual turnover was more than 1000 crore. The company produces over 60 varieties of biscuits every year, of which at least 21 kinds are exported to countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean Islands. The collaboration with Therefore Design comes at a time when Anmol Industries Limited is looking to expand across India, with a focus on the urban markets and families as consumers. We got together with Therefore Design to develop an effective communication for Dream Lite, our flagship brand in a way that showcases the appeal of our family packs, while continuing to retain the attractiveness of our small Rs 5/- packs”, said Anjali Mittal, Assistant Manager – Marketing, Anmol Industries.