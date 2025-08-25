Thermocool Home Appliances reveals new logo and packaging redesign

Thermocool Home Appliances, has announced a new brand persona as part of its complete rebranding initiative to connect with the new-generation Indian consumer even more intensely. The rebranding will feature a new logo, visual identity, and premium packaging for the evolving lifestyle requirements of the times.

The new packaging is meant to deliver a consistent and more engaging experience on the online platform and at the point of purchase. The shift is meant to appeal to urban, young consumers who not only desire products to be functional but also value visual attractiveness and a representation.

The design improvements are also focused on improving brand recall and differentiation in a crowded and competitive marketplace. The ideas are designed to improve brand identification and differentiate Thermocool in today's competitive market. Customers will see a clean, modern aesthetic in the brand’s design, which is reflective of the company's commitment to both performance and aesthetics.

Tushar Gupta, director of operations, Thermocool Home Appliances, said, "This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our brand’s legacy. Thermocool has defined trust, performance, and reliability, so while our new brand identity embodies the intrinsic meaning, it also reflects the changing ambitions of today's connected, design-centric, young generation of customers. Without compromising our core values of quality and longevity, this is a significant improvement. It brings our brand home with the aspirations of a new generation of consumers."

Tanuj Gupta, director sales & marketing, Thermocool Home Appliances, said, "Today, consumers don't just want more from the brands that they invite into their lives; they want not just functionality, but purpose and design that speaks to their lifestyle. It's more than the next logo update or packaging redesign; it's about reframing how Thermocool interacts with its consumers. From shelf presentation to product experience, we are dedicated to delivering clever design, exceptional performance, and a brand that embodies the principle of contemporary living."

The rebranding will be carried out within a marketing program across various channels, both online and in-store. With this, Thermocool Home Appliances is now an innovative and exciting platform in the category of home appliances, dedicated to making everyday life smarter, better, and more beautiful.

(We got this information in a press release.)