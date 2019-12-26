TheSmallBigIdea becomes an agency of choice for social media promotion of films

Strengthening its presence in social media marketing of films, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea has now bagged the Social Media mandate for Dharma Productions’ upcoming comedy film ‘Good Newwz’. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the ideation and implementation of the entire social media promotion of the film set to release on 27th December, 2019 across India.
The mandate includes managing the social media strategy for the film. The agency will be responsible for conceptualising and executing social media campaigns across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition to this, TheSmallBigIdea will strategize and execute content associations to create engagements and interactions across social media platforms. The agency will work towards the objective of showcasing ‘Good Newwz’ as the ‘Blockbuster Movie of the Year’
Speaking about the win, Harikrishnan Pillai, ceo and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “This is our first film with Dharma Productions and we are quite excited about it. The film has all the right elements to make it a blockbuster, from a superb plot to a great starcast. After films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala, Good Newwz gives us at TheSmallBigIdea yet another opportunity to work on a compelling script with great performers."
Commenting on the announcement, Siddharth Kadam, head of marketing, Dharma Productions, said, “‘Good Newwz’ is an exceptional script with an amazing cast and great songs. Our fundamental aim was to have an agency on board who could take into consideration the magnificence of this project and deliver a fresh take on a unique plot. With a great approach, great execution & involvement in campaigns, we’re pretty excited to collaborate with TheSmallBigIdea for this movie!"
Previously, TheSmallBigIdea has successfully promoted movies such as ‘Bala’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Junglee’, and ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ to name a few.
TheSmallBigIdea provides services such as Social Media Management, Video Content Production, Digital Media Planning & Buying, Social Listening & ORM services, Augmented & Virtual Reality amongst other ancillary marketing services. Recognized for their propriety creative-tech tool ACE, ‘TheSmallBigIdea’ has enabled brands to arrive at campaign messaging by integrating insights from social sentiments & enterprise data.
(We got this information in a press release.)