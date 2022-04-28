TheSmallBigIdea designs the collaboration of the year with Ajay Devgn and Yashraj Mukhate

Speaking about the idea, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Anyone who has worked with Ajay Devgn will know that there is a super fun side to him. We wanted that aspect of his to come out to the audience. Yashraj has created a fabulous track that encompasses Ajay Devgn’s character in Runway34 and him as a person. It celebrates the non-conformist, who has paved his own way. Plus the line ‘Jalaya Toh Nahin Na’ has got a lot of traction on social media. We wanted to integrate that into the song. We are most thankful to Ajay Devgn for agreeing to do this. We are very excited about the outcome.”