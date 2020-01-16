Think First Digital (TFD) bags four international accounts

Digital Marketing Agency Think First Digital (TFD) signed up the digital marketing duties of four international accounts; USA based Exalt Club, UAE based Gorgeous Girl, Thailand based MKS Jewelry, and South Africa based Faiv Trading CC.
Exalt Club is an e-commerce company that curates and brings to its customers a wide range of lifestyle products. TFD will mainly perform paid social media campaigns for the company. MKS Jewelry which is an award-winning designer jewellery company is collaborating with TFD to revamp its website. The digital agency will design and develop a fresh new website for the brand.
Gorgeous Girl, one of the leading cosmetics brand of UAE is joining hands with the digital agency to stimulate its presence on digital and social media platforms. Faiv Trading CC, the pioneers of Indian Exhibition Company in South Africa also partnered with TFD to create their foothold presence on the digital front.
Commenting on the win of four new international accounts, Hussain Kalsekar, Head - digital marketing, Think First Digital said, “At TFD we constantly strive to deliver nothing but the best of digital services to all our clients. I’m glad they have entrusted us with their digital duties, team TFD is all set to co-create compelling work that adds value to the business.
With four international clients in our kitty 2020 has been a great start of the new year and there is a lot more on its way.”
