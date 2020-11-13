This Children’s Day, 6100+ kids pledge to be ‘Little Road Officers’ with Honda

Speaking on this occasion, Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Children are the real strength of a nation. Honda firmly believes that learning and good road safety habits can be inculcated at young age. On the joyous occasion of children’s day, Honda mentored the Little Road Officers who not only learnt the basics of road safety themselves but will further share it with their friends and family. With kids remaining at the focal point of Honda, we are further committed to educate more children on important aspects of safe riding habits.”

Key activities of Honda’s Children’s Day celebration:

Making learning fun on this serious topic, Honda's road safety instructors co-related road safety rules with practical activities that kids do in their daily lives. To further enhance kids’ retention on road safety, the one-hour interactive digital training session was divided in 3 phases:

1. Road safety tips for kids themselves: In first phase, the kids learnt some most important tips like safe pedestrian tips (cross the road using zebra crossing, walk on the opposite direction of traffic in absence of pavement etc); safe cycling tips (brake, bell & tyre check, ensuring reflectors on cycles etc); road signs & markings (mandatory, warning & informative signs). Children were even given guidance on how to safely commute in school bus (do not stand in a running bus, do not distract the driver).

2. Learning session on how children can contribute to making their parents & relatives safer on roads: In second phase, safety instructors taught the kids various road safety measures that they can tell to or ensure while traveling with their parents or relatives. This included vehicle check (checking brake, tyre, fuel & lights of vehicles before leaving from home); riding gears & seat belts (appropriate clothing, importance of helmet & seat belts); role of speed (high speed vs low speed) and some simple do's & don'ts (how to move in & out of car, no aggression on roads).

3. Oath ceremony: In the end, kids pledged to follow the road safety rules and become the Little Road Officer of their home.