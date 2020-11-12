This Children’s Day #UnmutetheKids, says Voot Kids

The story: The first adorable brand film observes a kid standing with a placard that says, ‘Aryan’s Bhook Hartal’ as he revolts against the ‘paani wali daal’ cooked by his father, sharing the message of ‘Ab Hum Bolenge’. Continuing with the message, the second film, again through the eyes of a little girl, who has been confined in her home, rebels against the locked parks and playgrounds. Adjusting to the new normal of work from home, the third brand film showcases a little boy who is stopped from making noise in the house while his mother is on an important work video call. With a purpose in his eyes, the little boy is determined to now expose his mother’s secrets, highlighting the message of Ab Hum Bolenge. Further in the fourth film, making an unpleasant face after being told to drink a kaadha, the kid amplifies the message of Ab Hum Bolenge.