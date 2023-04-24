This Earth Day, De Power Ko Green Signal: Tata Power & News18 take solar to centerstage

“This film is an effort to amplify the power of solar, showcase how easy it is for us to switch to an alternative source for our energy needs, and encourage behaviour change, in keeping with goals of our initiative ‘Sustainable is Attainable'. We hope that our audience finds the messaging heartfelt and, more importantly, that the film inspires them the way it does us,” said Sidharth Saini, Senior Vice President, Network 18 Studio.