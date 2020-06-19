This Father’s Day, have a dose of Humor with the Do’h’s of Homer Simpson on Star World

Created by Matt Groening, this series has won a total of 34 Primetime Emmy awards and 10 People’s Choice Awards till date. Currently on its 31st season, The Simpsons follows the lives of the dysfunctional Simpsons family. Homer Simpson, at the heart of the show, holds the title of the most radically peculiar yet loving father on television! Amusing and adoring, he loves Lisa and Bart in the best way he knows how while going about their crazy antics and sharing love and laughs.