This International Women’s Day - Say, Claim, Roar #IAmAWOWWoman by WOW Skin Science

Talking about the campaign and the collaboration with WOW Skin Science, Meera Chopra, Founder, HQ Media, says “ The International Women's Day has evolved to be a celebration of women's achievements,aspirations and ambitions. However, with the #IAmAWOWWoman campaign, we aim to delve deeper and celebrate her innate self. A woman is beyond her achievements and is defined by her attributes that spell the “Wow" factor in her. With this campaign in partnership with WOW Skin Science, MomJunction and StyleCraze, we envision to enable brands to forge a deeper association with women, see them in a more inclusive light and take the relationship with them to a different level.