This Mother’s day, Fujifilm launches “Pari Laayegi Parivartan” campaign for breast cancer awareness

Fujifilm India Pvt ltd, a leader in the development and application of imaging and information innovations in healthcare technologies, is happy to bring forth the “Parivartan” Campaign that illustrates the importance of regular breast cancer screening and breast self-examination in India.

With this campaign, Fujifilm India aims to “Create Change” and spread awareness amongst young children, not only for their own well-being but also for them to act as an exemplar to their mothers, grandmothers, and women in general to adopt timely preventive screening practices against breast cancer. Fujifilm has introduced the child mascot ‘Pari’, the angelic girl who represents the biggest motivator for all mothers as the curious child. In the campaign, she personifies the unadulterated love, affection a child can have for mothers, and the persistence a child can exhibit if she wants something, especially if it means the wellbeing of her parents. The company seeks to reach out to young girls and women across the country with the message of “Early Detection – Saves Lives” in Breast Cancer through the campaign.