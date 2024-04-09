This Navratri, Ishara brings a story invoking hope and faith – ‘Mata ki Mahima’

Monalisa, stepping into her first antagonist role on a daily soap, said, “I consider it a stroke of luck to join the cast of ‘Mata Ki Mahima’. While the show predominantly revolves around the devout bhakti of young Mahima towards Maa Sherawali, my character serves as the antagonist, challenging the belief in the goddess. Despite portraying a negative role, I am gratified that my character's scepticism enhances the devotion to Mata Rani, especially through the portrayal of Mahima. Being part of a show that rekindles faith in Mata Raani within our viewers is truly fulfilling.”