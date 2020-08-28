This Onam, let’s come together to #SpreadSweetness with Nestlé MILKMAID®

To spread the word for this festive cheer, the brand has rolled out a 30 second ad film with the cast of one of the highest rated series “Vanambaadi”.
Nestlé MILKMAID® has a rich legacy of creating sweet stories through delicious homemade desserts across Indian households. This season, as festivals are being celebrated with an emphasis on safety and social distancing, Nestlé MILKMAID® has taken the onus of making Onam sweeter with #SpreadSweetness initiative.
To spread the word for this festive cheer, the brand has rolled out a 30 second ad film with the cast of one of the highest rated series “Vanambaadi”. The film showcases the famous mother-daughter duo discussing the excitement during the 10 days of Onam starting from Atham to Thiruvonam. The film narrates a heart-touching message of spreading joy and sweetness during these difficult times by sharing a bowl of payasam with someone who needs it.
Commenting on the initiative, Vineet Singh, director – Dairy, Nestlé India, said “This year when social distancing is impacting the way we are celebrating Onam, Nestlé India has rolled out #SpreadSweetness - an initiative that emphasizes how everyone can celebrate Onam just as memorably – with a different but equally sweet approach with MILKMAID®. As part of the initiative, Nestlé MILKMAID is sharing 10,000+ bowls of payasam with the less privileged and we encourage people to do their own act of kindness, by pledging and sharing a bowl of Payasam with someone who needs it. We hope you will visit http://createsweetstories.in/ and spread joy and sweetness and create delightful experiences for the underprivileged.”
As a mark of celebration, MILKMAID has also launched a Malayalam website www.milkmaid.in/ml featuring 50 recipes that can be easily made with ingredients available at home and can be relished with family and friends.
