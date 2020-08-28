This Onam, let’s come together to #SpreadSweetness with Nestlé MILKMAID®

Commenting on the initiative, Vineet Singh, director – Dairy, Nestlé India, said “This year when social distancing is impacting the way we are celebrating Onam, Nestlé India has rolled out #SpreadSweetness - an initiative that emphasizes how everyone can celebrate Onam just as memorably – with a different but equally sweet approach with MILKMAID®. As part of the initiative, Nestlé MILKMAID is sharing 10,000+ bowls of payasam with the less privileged and we encourage people to do their own act of kindness, by pledging and sharing a bowl of Payasam with someone who needs it. We hope you will visit http://createsweetstories.in/ and spread joy and sweetness and create delightful experiences for the underprivileged.”