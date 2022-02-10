This Valentine’s Day 104.8 Ishq FM says “Ghar Raho, Ishq Karo”

The contest will run across Ishq’s network cities – Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. Tune in for further details on how to participate.
104.8 Ishq FM, India’s only romantic radio station, this Valentine’s Day brings to you a brand new campaign called ‘Ghar Raho, Ishq Karo.’
2022 started on a somber note for all of us! With a 3rd wave looming over us, lockdowns & night curfews were imposed all over the country. From New Year celebrations to year end travel plans, - everything had to be cancelled.
When normal life has taken yet another hit, how can Valentine’s plans be far behind? But 104.8 Ishq FM won’t let Covid win and ruin the one day of love for everyone? The pandemic might have limited our options of a dream date, but it doesn’t mean one can’t celebrate the day with their partner from the safety of their home.
As a part of the ‘Ghar Raho, Ishq Karo’ campaign Ishq FM will curate an entertaining Valentine’s evening full of performances just for you and your loved one. An on-air contest will give lucky couples the opportunity to have an exclusive performance from stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta a.k.a. Gupta Ji who is bound to leave everyone in splits. That’s not all the evening will also feature an exclusive performance by composer, singer & musical heart-throb Amaal Mallik.
Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Kumar Shaw - CEO, Television & Radio (104.8 Ishq) - TV Today Network said, “Valentine’s Day is a key day for us at Ishq FM – the mecca of Romance. Given that we are just coming out of a 3rd wave it is important for everyone to stay safe and stay home. Keeping this in mind, we are happy to announce this year’s campaign ‘Ghar Raho, Ishq Karo’ an effort by Ishq FM to make your Valentine’s Day special from the safety of your homes. With this offering we once again endeavour to stay true to the brand’s commitment of providing innovative and exciting content to our listeners”
Commenting on the campaign, Rajat Uppal, National Marketing & Programming Head, 104.8 ISHQ FM said “Being India’s only Romantic Radio Station, Valentine’s Day is a really special day for the brand. Over the years we have done exciting initiatives to make Valentine’s special for our listeners. Unfortunately, Covid has played a spoilsport over the last few years, ruining plans for many. Keeping in mind the current situation, we are urging all our listeners to stay at home and keep safe, while Ishq FM brings excitement to their day through ‘Ghar Raho, Ishq Karo’ Campaign.”
