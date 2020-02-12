This Valentine’s Day, Cozy Up with Star World

Next up comes Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney starrer One Fine Day, an enjoyable romantic comedy of a single day’s adventure where the two characters meet by chance, argue a lot, and eventually fall in love! Sounds like your story? Get watching this romantic hit and while at it, there’s a good chance you might just fall in love with one of the awesome tracks – For The First Time, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song! One Fine Day will air on Star World at 1 PM!