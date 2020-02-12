This Valentine’s Day, Cozy Up with Star World

This Valentine’s Day, Star World, invites you to celebrate love with a treasure trove of special content! Home to some of the best TV shows from around the world, Star World brings a marathon of romantic blockbusters to your home. So fix your favorite spot in front of your TV with your better half as Star World hand-picks some of the most passionate and lovable movies to immerse in – from romantic comedies to soulful tales of love, old-fashioned love stories, and fantasy tales.
Starting off at 11 AM on the Valentine’s Day, Star World brings the celebrated folk fantasy tale, Cinderella from 2015. This live-action reboot of one of Disney’s most enduring animations airs just an hour before the clock strikes 12PM! Cinderella has a solid star cast with Richard Madden, known for playing Robb Star from Game of Thrones, alongside the SAG award winner for Downtown Abbey, Lilly James!
Next up comes Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney starrer One Fine Day, an enjoyable romantic comedy of a single day’s adventure where the two characters meet by chance, argue a lot, and eventually fall in love! Sounds like your story? Get watching this romantic hit and while at it, there’s a good chance you might just fall in love with one of the awesome tracks – For The First Time, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song! One Fine Day will air on Star World at 1 PM!
For all those who love some romance and plenty of laughs, Star World brings the super hit and sensational 1998 movie There's Something About Mary, starring the award-winning Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller! Get couple goals watching this delightful movie which received immense acclaim for its humor and Diaz’s titular performance and brought in multiple awards and Golden Globe nominations! This movie will air on Star World at 3 PM!
Following suit is the popular and feel-good romantic comedy 27 Dresses, starring the Emmy award winner Katherine Heigl alongside the versatile James Marsden. The film which continues to remain a fan-favourite, takes you through the life of perpetual bridesmaid and brings a wry sense of humour, while perfectly depicting the hypocritical nature of the wedding industry. You can watch this movie on Star World at 5 PM!
(We got this information in a press release.)