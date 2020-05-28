This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, let’s put #SheFirst

Almost 40% of Paree employees are women with women making 80% of the corporate staff and will benefit from this policy, as this one day of Period Leave per month will allow women to take it a little easy if they are having a rough period, and only if they choose to do so. This is not a mandatory leave and the choice to avail it or not is completely upto the employee. Moreover, this policy is not just limited to corporate office staff but is also extended to female staff working in all other verticals & units. The managerial and corporate staff can avail work from home whereas it is a paid leave for factory and on ground sales staff.