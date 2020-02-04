Thomas Cook India observes strong demand for domestic tourism

The range of 15 destinations included at a special price of Rs. 1.5 lakhs per person includes:

1. Sikkim – Glimpses of Eastern Himalayas

2. Taj Mahal (Agra) – The ultimate emblem of love – a UNESCO world Heritage Site

3. Forts and Monuments of Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer) - Experience a rich cultural heritage

4. Statue of Unity (Gujarat) - The largest monolithic statue of India

5. Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) - Finest sculptures from the past – UNESCO World Heritage Site

6. Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) - The Yoga capital of the world

7. Ladakh – An adventure to Nubra Valley, Tso Moriri, Pangong and more

8. Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand) - Tigers which attracted the Man vs. Wild Show

9. Konark Sun Temple (Odisha) - 13th Century Sun Temple – UNESCO World Heritage Site

10. Temples & Ganga Ghat of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) – said to be the world's oldest City

11. Kaziranga National Park (Assam) - Witness the one horned Rhino

12. Gulmarg (Kashmir) - Paradise on Earth

13. Valley of flowers (Uttarakhand) - Indian national park, home to millions of flowers

14. Khajjiar (Himachal Pradesh) - Mini Switzerland of India

15. Backwaters of Kerala – Enjoy the serene lakes, canals and lagoons in God’s own Country