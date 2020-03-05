Tic Tac brings long lasting taste experience with its ‘Mouth Fresh, Mood Refresh’ campaign

The new campaign for Tic Tac builds further on the brand’s uniqueness of more than 100 layers of taste and freshness which comes from its unique production process wherein it takes more than 12 hours to produce each Tic Tac pill layer by layer. So not only is the taste of Tic Tac great because of its high-quality flavors, but it is also long lasting thanks to its hundreds of “melting in your mouth layers”. Deep diving into the consumer needs, changing the taste of mouth is one of the most important reason of consumption of confectionery. The new Tic Tac campaign intends to deliver on the promise of this functional reason of consumption by providing a long lasting and refreshing taste experience.