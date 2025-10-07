Tier-2 women emerge as India’s new e-commerce trendsetters

India’s e-commerce landscape is undergoing a quiet but powerful transformation — this time led by women from Tier-2 cities. A new Chrome Brand Pulse study shows that these women aren’t just adapting to digital shopping; they’re redefining it with confidence, emotional intent, and thoughtful decision-making.



For women in Tier-2 India, online shopping goes beyond deals and discounts. Nearly half say that making a purchase makes them feel pampered, while 39% associate it with pride and confidence. Each buy — from fashion to home products — reflects self-worth and empowerment.

Fashion remains the top category for Tier-2 women, followed by beauty and accessories. However, the study reveals growing interest in home décor and kitchenware, signaling untapped potential as women gain greater digital comfort and household autonomy.

Trust drives their shopping behavior. More than 75% prioritize authenticity and verified reviews over influencer endorsements. The report highlights that these consumers are informed, not impulsive — with 71% admitting to abandoning carts due to pricing or quality concerns.



According to Chrome Brand Pulse, brands looking to succeed must focus on four principles which are, be real with authentic products and honest reviews, be affordable with transparent, consistent value, be stylish yet simple with relatable designs, be hassle-free with smooth delivery and easy returns.

As Mona Jain, chief growth officer at Chrome Brand Pulse, explains: “Tier-2 women are not silent spectators anymore. They are expressive, decisive, and digitally empowered. They don’t just follow trends; they create their own.”

The study positions these women as India’s new digital vanguard, transforming e-commerce through emotional intelligence, practicality, and self-expression.





(afaqs! got this information in a press release)