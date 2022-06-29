Tiki announces to tap 100 thousand budding creators through their programme - GrowWithTiki

In line with the brand’s vision, the platform’s focus is to help India’s talented content creators covering genres like ‘Drama’, ‘Dance’, ‘Self-improvement’ to make a living with what they love. Until today, Tiki has successfully onboarded thousands of verified creators who produce great content for audiences. The programme will evaluate the creators on their performance transparently and fairly. The top creators will be credited money based on the STARS they gain from audiences. Users can send STARS to their favorite creators or content that can be earned via short videos, profile pages, and live broadcasting.