Times Black ICICI Bank hosts cultural evening with Sabhyata Foundation

Times Black ICICI Bank credit card, in collaboration with the Sabhyata Foundation, has announced An Evening at Red Fort, an exclusive cultural experience on September 27, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

The event transforms the Red Fort into a cultural stage, blending history with modern luxury. Highlights include a Sufi performance by Deveshi Sahgal, a sound-and-light show narrating the fort’s 400-year history, and a curated high tea menu by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian Accent, featuring signature dishes rooted in Old Delhi’s culinary heritage.

Mr. Nakul Anand, chairman, Advisory Board of Sabhyata Foundation, said: “Our partnership in this initiative reflects our deep commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s architectural heritage. Through such collaborative events, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for our monuments by public at large while ensuring their preservation for future generations.”

Harshita Singh, business head, Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card, said:“We share Sabhyata’s vision of preserving India’s architectural heritage, and through this unique experience for our cardholders, we aim to inspire them to rediscover these iconic sites, experiencing them in fresh, reimagined ways.”

Chef Mehrotra said: “It’s always an incredible opportunity to bring our food to iconic settings like the Red Fort. Many of our signature dishes are deeply rooted in Old Delhi traditions, and our curated high tea menu reflects that heritage.”

The evening will also feature bespoke floral arrangements and décor by FNP Luxe. All proceeds will support monument preservation efforts through the Sabhyata Foundation.

The event is accessible exclusively through the Times Black app, reinforcing the card’s premium positioning as more than a financial instrument—offering cardholders curated cultural experiences.



