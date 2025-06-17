Times Internet launches 'Game On' with Olympian Sakshi Malik

Times Internet launched Game On, a sports storytelling platform, with Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik delivering raw, unfiltered insights that redefine what it means to be a champion.

In the premiere episode, Sakshi reveals the crushing weight she carried during her historic Rio 2016 win: "I saved Indian wrestling." But that's just the beginning of a conversation that challenges every assumption about female athletes in India.

Sakshi opens up about her journey through marriage, motherhood, and maintaining her champion identity. "People don't see the woman behind the wrestler," Malik reveals, sharing the impossible balancing act that female athletes face in India.

Game On skips traditional sports storytelling. No highlight reels or corporate messages—just real conversations showing the person behind the athlete.

"That bronze medal wasn't just mine – it belonged to every wrestler who came before me and every young girl who would pick up the sport after," Sakshi shares, showing how true champions carry the dreams of entire communities.

Upcoming episodes will include:

Mirabai Chanu – Olympic weightlifter on strength beyond the barbell

Manika Batra – Table tennis champion on lightning-fast comebacks

Lovlina Borgohain – Olympic boxer on fighting spirit in and out of the ring

Rani Rampal – Hockey captain on leadership and breaking barriers

