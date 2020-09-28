Times Internet's M360 partners with Google to enable effective monetization for publishers

Times Internet’s turnkey publishing and monetization platform for publishers, has partnered with Google as a Google Ad Manager partner. M360 will now be able to monetize publisher inventory using the Google Ad Manager platform. Times and Google have a long standing partnership on Google Ad Manager.
Made in India, M360 is a complete hosting and monetization platform that has quickly scaled up and now serves 25 Million MAUs outside of the Times Internet group. Apart from Google Ad Manager, M360 also leverages Times Internet’s homegrown premium ad-network, Colombia Audience Network, to provide leading advertisers and agencies to achieve performance for their marketing objectives at scale across a wide variety of ad formats and audience segments.
Speaking on what this partnership means for M360 and Google, Puneet Gupt, COO - Times Internet said, “M360 aims to bring technological advancements in digital publishing to the smallest of the publishers allowing them to focus on bringing great content to their readers. We are happy to join hands with Google to provide enhanced monetization capabilities to Indian publishers on the M360 platform.”
“We’ve been working very closely with the Google team since the inception of M360 platform 8 months ago and this partnership is a testament of the strong synergy in building a comprehensive publishing platform for publishers who are looking to scale their revenues and engage their users. Our product has become a de facto platform for publishers looking to create, monetize and engage their readership through a seamless ad and content experiences across all platforms” said Arjun Satya, Co-founder - M360.
“We have had a strong partnership with Times across multiple areas, and today we’re excited to be extending it even further. We hope this initiative will inspire other publishers to build on their digital journey, so that together we can grow the digital publisher ecosystem in India,” said Ryu Hirayama, Director and Head of APAC Partnership Solutions, Google.
With COVID-19 reducing ad revenue for publishers, M360’s partnership with Google for deploying Google Ad Manager will help publisher owners on M360 scale their revenues while incurring zero engineering and IT costs by paying a small subscription fee for M360 platform for hosting and CMS for fast-loading personalized sites.
