Times Network elevates Navika Kumar as Group Editor – Politics

Commenting on the elevation, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, said, “Navika Kumar has played a key role in nurturing our flagship channel, Times Now since its inception. Her extensive knowledge and capabilities in the political space has immensely contributed to the channel’s leadership position. Navika is a valued member of the Network top management team and we are delighted that her attention and expertise will now be harnessed in areas beyond Times Now as well. I am confident she will enable us to generate greater goodwill and value for Times Network.”